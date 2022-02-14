Ballet BC Dancers Emily Chessa and Brandon Alley perform a scene in Romeo and Juliet. Do you know Juliet’s last name? (Photo by Michael Slobodian)

Ballet BC Dancers Emily Chessa and Brandon Alley perform a scene in Romeo and Juliet. Do you know Juliet’s last name? (Photo by Michael Slobodian)

QUIZ: Test your knowledge of famous couples

On Valentine’s Day, how much do you know about real-life or fictional couples?

Feb. 14 is Valentine’s Day, a day to celebrate romantic love.

In recognition of the day, here are 10 questions about famous couples or about the love lives of famous people. These include real-life people and fictional characters.

How many of these love and romance questions can you answer correctly? Put your knowledge to the test.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Put your knowledge of love to the test

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about beer?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about women’s hockey?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

In 1971, Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau was married. What was the name of his wife? (File photo)

In 1971, Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau was married. What was the name of his wife? (File photo)

Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate romantic love. How much do you know about famous couples and the love lives of famous people? (File photo)

Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate romantic love. How much do you know about famous couples and the love lives of famous people? (File photo)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 13 to 19

Just Posted

Fir Park Village is a seniors’ facility in Port Alberni, B.C. and is located behind Echo Village. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
COVID-19 outbreaks over at Port Alberni seniors homes

Bulldogs forwards Finn Brown and Matthew Maltias steal the puck from Cowichan defenceman Zach Brault in the second period of a game on Feb. 12. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs win big on parents weekend

Angela Verbrugge currently lives in Victoria, B.C. (PHOTO COURTESY CASSIDY NUNN)
Jazz vocalist to perform at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Port Alberni Bombers forward Grayson Erickson, pursued by Nanaimo Buccaneers forward Alex Wienecke, fires a shot on the Nanaimo goal during a powerplay opportunity in the first period on Feb. 9, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers top Nanaimo Buccaneers