Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw has reached a record-breaking $117 million in total prizes. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw has reached a record-breaking $117 million in total prizes. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)

Record-breaking $117 million up for grabs in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw

$70-million jackpot plus 47 Maxmillions prize draws

A record-breaking $117 million in total prizes is up for grabs in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw.

Lottery buzz is spreading across B.C. as the June 8 draw date nears, with 47 Maxmillions prize draws of $1 million being made in addition to the $70-million jackpot, totalling $117 million.

No Canadian lottery has ever reached this amount of total prizes before, according to a release from the B.C. Lottery Corporation. The previous Lotto Max record draw was on Oct. 26, 2018, which saw a jackpot of $60 million and 56 Maxmillions prizes add up to $116 million.

Lotto Max draws are held twice a week – Tuesdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. – and jackpots range from $10 million to $70 million. The odds of winning the main jackpot are one in 33,294,800 per $5 play, while the stated odds of winning anything at all are one in seven.

For more information, go to playnow.com.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria bus drivers ponder next stop after big lottery win

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

gambling

Previous story
QUIZ: Have you ever wondered?

Just Posted

Leaders of the Huy-ay-aht, Pacheedaht and Ditidaht First Nations sign an declaration to take back power over the resources on their traditional territories. The agreement includes telling the provincial government to stop old-growth logging for two years. (Huu-ay-aht First Nation photo)
First Nations tell B.C. to pause old growth logging on southwest Vancouver Island

Statement comes as traditional territory continues to experience high-profile blockades and arrests

Members of Chantel Moore’s family gather on the steps of the B.C. legislature on June 4. The day marked the one-year anniversary of the 26-year-old mother being fatally shot by a police officer in New Brunswick, during what began as a wellness check. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Vancouver Island woman’s family awaits answers into her fatal police shooting

Chantel Moore died on June 4, 2020, after being shot by police during a wellness check

Trish Cusson of Bikes For Kids, left, brings bicycles for Candice Roberts from Cycle Alberni and Sonja Whitehead, a teacher from Wood School, for the Wood School bike program. The bikes replace some that were stolen from a storage shed earlier in 2021. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Nanaimo’s Bikes for Kids helps replace bikes stolen from Port Alberni school

A kids’ cycling program in Nanaimo has donated bicycles to Wood School… Continue reading

The Port Alberni Bombers of the VIJHL have hired Gaelan Patterson as their inaugural head coach and general manager. He will join the team in August 2021. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni Bombers hire first-ever coach and GM

Saskatchewan coach excited to join city’s new Jr. B hockey team

Fire crews from Port Alberni Fire Department, Cherry Creek, Beaver Creek and Sproat Lake volunteer departments and BC Ambulance respond to a fire at Harbourview Apartments on Third Avenue, Saturday, June 5, 2021. (ELENA RARDON/ Alberni Valley News)
One person sent to hospital in Port Alberni apartment fire

Several tenants from Harbourview Apartments receive temporary housing after blaze

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw has reached a record-breaking $117 million in total prizes. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Record-breaking $117 million up for grabs in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw

$70-million jackpot plus 47 Maxmillions prize draws

Camper Sanjay Srivastava had an unsettling discovery near the Big Bay recreation site last week. Photo courtesy Google Maps
Camper finds decapitated bear carcass west of Campbell River

‘I just wanted to do right for the bear which I believe was the mother of a young cub.’ — Camper

Dr. Sandra Allison, medical health officer for Central Vancouver Island. (Submitted photo)
Podcast: Island Health official Dr. Sandra Allison talks COVID-19 restrictions, next steps

Medical health officer shares thoughts on ‘return to normalcy’

Stocky Edwards at his home in Comox, on June 4, 2021, one day before his 100th birthday. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Celebrating Stocky Edwards: Vancouver Island Spitfire pilot and flying legend turns 100

‘That’s my life. I just hope I lived it well because I’ve always done the best I could.’

Instructor Brandt Trimble leads an outdoor spin class in Red Deer, Alberta, April 2021. Indoor spin classes and other high-intensity fitness are coming back in B.C. as soon as June 15. (Susan Zielinski/Red Deer Advocate)
Spin classes, sport spectators up next in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Office meetings, liquor sales until midnight expected June 15

Members of UNIFOR local 3019 walk the picket line at the Myra Falls mine ore loading facility at Tyee Spit in Campbell River June 4. The union walked off the job June 3 after negotiations with mine owner Nyrstar failed to close the gap between the two sides. Photo by AlistaIr Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Vancouver Island mine workers strike for a new contract

Union says it wants to recoup concessions made to help get Myra Falls mine back on its feet

BC Center of Disease Control mapping shows the culmative COVID-19 cases since January 2020, across the provinces health regions. (Image: BC CDC)
COVID-19 cases in Prince Rupert stable at zero after ‘whole community’ approach

Only 3 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus between Prince Rupert and Burns Lake.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read