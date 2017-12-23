REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Fernie: Residents celebrate new outdoor skating rink

Two months after a tragic ammonia leak killed three community members, Fernie residents returned to the ice on a new outdoor rink. Watch more >

B.C.: Santa shares wacky and wonderful asks he hears

From 40 iPads to Lamborghini’s to paying mom’s bills, Santa shares some of the inspirational and hilarious things kids ask for. Watch more >

Langley: Teen collects donations for homeless in Metro Vancouver

Cierra Foster has honed in on the reason for the season, giving back to those left homeless this holiday. Watch more >

Penticton: Massive snowman on display for all to enjoy

A newly arrived Penticton couple is carrying on their tradition of building a massive front-yard snowman. Watch more >

Abbotsford: Woman showcases tiny village with themes of the province

The tiny town of Sparkyville has popped up in Ann de Jong’s living room for yet another Christmas. Watch more >