REPLAY: Video you don’t want to miss from this week in B.C.

Victoria: SOGI 123 protesters clash at the B.C. Legislature

Protesters, and counter protesters over the B.C.-wide teacher resource and policy, met to share their views on the front steps of the B.C. Legislature. Watch more >

Abbotsford: Orange Shirt Day celebrated

Schools across B.C., and in Abbotsford, are celebrating Orange Shirt Day with ‘seas of orange.’ Watch more >

Oak Bay: Students cut, shave their hair for cancer awareness

Students lined up in the gym to have their long locks cut off, raising funds for kids with cancer to go to camp. Watch more >

Revelstoke: Roadcamp signs honouring Japanese internment camp victims unveiled

Revelstoke is home to one of five roadside signs, paying tribute to victims of Japanese internment camps. Watch more >

Vernon: Local ‘Dancing with the Stars’ competition a hit

The night of toe-tapping, hip swaying, booty-shaking fun was a hit, with proceeds benefiting the hospice society. Watch more >

