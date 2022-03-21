Reservations for B.C. Parks campsites are now open. (BC Parks/Instagram)

Reservations for B.C. Parks campsites are now open. (BC Parks/Instagram)

Camping season reservations are now open in B.C.

As of 7 a.m. March 21, outdoor lovers can reserve their B.C. Parks campsites

Spring is here and with it reservations for B.C. Parks campsites are now open.

Reservations open at 7 a.m. Monday (March 21) for frontcountry and backcountry sites up to two months in advance. Group sites will open for reservations at 7 a.m. on March 24. Reservations are expected to fill up quickly as provincially managed campsites will once again be open to users from outside B.C.

In previous years, would-be campers ran into plenty of issues booking reservations as the Discover Camping website would crash on busy days. In 2021, more than 350,000 reservations were made for BC Parks campgrounds, which is the most on record.

B.C. Parks redesigned the website in response to camper feedback. The new and improved site features more flexible search options, information on nearby facilities with large photos of campsites, an interactive calendar that shows availability and saved booking preferences within customer accounts.

“As more people explore British Columbia’s spectacular outdoors, we are improving the online services they rely on to plan their visits to BC Parks,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “Providing a more reliable, responsive and easy-to-use reservation service will better meet the needs of people wanting to access and connect with nature by easily identifying available camping opportunities in provincial parks.”

On top of the website improvements, the province is investing $21.5 million over the next three years to develop new campsites, trails and upgrade facilities.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Camping

Previous story
B.C. TikTok creator gains millions of views posting ‘body hacks’

Just Posted

An RCMP officer talks about an aspect of policing during a two-day youth camp at Eighth Avenue Learning Centre in Port Alberni on March 10, 2022. (RCMP PHOTO)
Port Alberni youth learn the ropes at two-day RCMP ‘boot camp’

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Aging city sewer main in uptown Port Alberni will cost $1.89M to fix

A photo from the Alberni Valley Bulldogs training camp in August 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni to host junior hockey showcase

From left to right Derek McGregor, Stan Hebert and John Robbins are sharpening up their game for the start of the Men’s Sunday morning golf on March 27. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni Golf Club’s men’s club makes changes for 2022 season