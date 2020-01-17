Hummingbird visits feeder. (Dreulani Dupuis/Contributed)

Resident hummingbirds suffer in B.C.’s frigid weather

Wildlife Rescue Association has received a report of a bird passing out at a feeder from the cold

Harsh winter weather on B.C.’s south coast has frozen out the area’s resident hummingbirds.

The Wildlife Rescue Association says it has responded to more than 75 calls in just a few days from people who have found distressed, freezing or starving hummingbirds.

The group has rescued 10 hummingbirds and expects more help will be needed over the weekend for the birds that stay in southern B.C. year-round instead of migrating south for the winter.

The centre says if people want to help, they should get additional feeders and alternate them when they freeze.

It says hummingbirds need to eat almost constantly and can consume half their weight in pure sugar every day.

ALSO READ: How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

The centre has received a report of a bird passing out at a feeder from the cold. If that happens, the group says people are advised to use a towel to pick up the bird, put it in a box with air holes along with the feeder, before bringing it inside to a quiet location overnight.

“Winter becomes a survival crisis as insects and nectar from flowering plants becomes depleted during freezing weather,” the group says in a news release. “Without proper care and nutrition, cold temperatures can lead to the starvation and death of many hummingbirds.”

Janelle Stephenson, the association’s hospital manager, says the danger signs to watch for in the birds include weakness, confusion, visible injuries, birds that are on the ground or are unable to fly.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sub-zero B.C. weather freezes clothing in just 45 minutes
Next story
Vancouver Island distillery wins award for best Canadian rye whisky

Just Posted

Stray cat with ‘serious burns’ recovering at Alberni SPCA

The BC SPCA’s Alberni-Clayoquot branch is asking members of the public for help with medical costs

B.C. government puts kibosh on drag racing at Alberni Valley Regional Airport

AVDRA was hopeful for a three-year temporary contract to race at the airport

Wet, white and windy winter weather hits Port Alberni

Snow expected to turn to rain on Thursday

Public invited to join Port Alberni budget discussions

Committee of the whole meeting scheduled for Jan. 20

Port Alberni’s Five Acre Shaker music fest expanded to four days

Festival at McLean Mill Historic Park is now in its sixth year

Kids across Canada more at risk of hospitalization from flu this season: doctor

Dr. Theresa Tam said influenza B does not usually peak until February or later

Kelowna’s “Baby Mary” finds biological parents after more than 30 years

Geneologist and DNA test helped her connect with her biological parents

B.C. offers $5 million equipment loan program to help ailing forest contractors

Local politicians in Port McNeill and Campbell River says local economies are struggling

Vancouver Island distillery wins award for best Canadian rye whisky

Shelter Point cleans up at Canadian Whisky Awards

Kelowna hotel to award couples for baby-making with Nooner deal

The deal includes a free stay every Valentine’s Day for the next 18 years

Clerk bruised, traumatized after armed robbery at Nanaimo liquor store

Few details on male suspect in Wednesday incident, says Nanaimo RCMP

Crown won’t appeal sentence in child sex assault case of former Burns Lake mayor

B.C. Prosecution Service said sentence doesn’t meet standard for appeal

One last blast of winter tonight for parts of the Island before temperatures on the rise

A snowfall warning is in effect Friday including east Vancouver Island.

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

Most Read