The Sacred Journey exhibit is at the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria until Oct. 29. (Ella Matte/News Staff)

The Sacred Journey exhibit is at the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria until Oct. 29. (Ella Matte/News Staff)

Sacred Journey makes a splash as it lands at Victoria’s Royal B.C. Museum

Indigenous exhibit took more than 7 years to put together and admission is free

Discover lost traditions of the Indigenous Peoples of the Pacific Northwest through the Sacred Journey exhibit, now in Victoria.

The travelling exhibit will be at the Royal B.C. Museum from May 5 to Oct. 29. Previously, at the Campbell River Museum and at Vancouver’s Science World, it took more than seven years and $300,000 to create.

Sacred Journey tells the story of the harm caused by colonization on land and water and the sickness and death brought to the Pacific Northwest First Nations through epidemics and disease transfer during the early colonial period. But the exhibit also highlights the strides Indigenous Peoples have made since then to take back their traditions.

The exhibit’s Victoria grand opening started Thursday (May 4) with a canoe landing protocol – families travelling to the waters of Victoria’s Inner Harbour. Once arriving at the shore, the families asked permission to come ashore from the Lekwungen people through representatives of the Songhees and Esquimalt Nations, before heading to Thunderbird Park for lunch and the blessing ceremony. Songs and dance were shared at the ceremony along with speeches from elders and community members.

Heilsuk Hereditary Chief Frank Brown said “now, as we decolonize, that canoe serves as a vessel of youth and community empowerment that connects us to our culture, language, and traditions – including moving ourselves towards health and wellness.”

Brown is excited about Scared Journey and said “it incorporates cutting-edge technology through audio, video storytelling, but also really accident storytelling mediums.”

The exhibit showcases art, audio, video, and interactive pieces. Admission to the exhibit is free.

ALSO READ: Indigenous runners commemorating Port Alberni Residential School victims

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

IndigenousRoyal BC Museum

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
As Canada stays mum, which Commonwealth countries will put the King on their money?

Just Posted

The 2023-2025 elected chief and council for Hupacasath First Nation. From left to right: Councillor Serena Mayer, Councillor Cameron Tatoosh, Chief Councillor Brandy Lauder and Councillor Leah Wrigley. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Brandy Lauder re-elected for second term as chief councillor for Hupacasath First Nation

Alberni Valley Bulldogs fans celebrate as team captain Chase Klassen steps off the bus carrying the Coastal Conference trophy. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs bring home Coastal Conference Cup

Evan McLeod and Carter Duperron received Knights of the Armada plaques, which are presented to graduating wrestlers who have been a part of the program through their entire high school career. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni Wrestling caps off 2022-23 season with awards night

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs celebrate Ethan Bono’s goal in the first period of Game 2 against the Victoria Grizzlies on Saturday, April 1. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Bono’s late-game heroics send Alberni Valley Bulldogs to Fred Page Cup finals