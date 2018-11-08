Sharon and Bram say the singing won’t stop with retirement tour

Currently on a farewell tour, children’s entertainers Sharon Hampson and Bram Morrison say touring is getting harder with age.
The “Skinnamarink” singers say that today, it’s often parents and grandparents who know them best.
The Canadian Press
It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say
Currently on a farewell tour, children’s entertainers Sharon Hampson and Bram Morrison say touring is getting harder with age.
The “Skinnamarink” singers say that today, it’s often parents and grandparents who know them best.
The Canadian Press
River-Port Danceworks brings together professional and student dancers
Alberni author Jacqueline Carmichael was inspired by the words of her grandfather
Food service is one of four finalists for the Pot Luck Ceramics $10,000 grant
Service dog helps retired veteran break his ‘fight or flight’ reaction to PTSD
It is a favourite place for people to go for a long walk
It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say
The B.C. MP says training for parliamentarians doesn’t include enough material on what appropriate online behaviour looks like
50.5% support First Past the Post, survey says, while 49.5% want proportional representation
The job actions have temporarily shut down Canada Post’s operations in more than 150 communities since being launched last month
Privacy concerns have triggered heated political exchanges in the House of Commons
Anke Zimmermann used a homeopathic treatment for a four-year old boy’s behavioural problems
Spencer Stone Shutes died Monday at VIU’s Nanaimo campus
Positions reviewed as management contracts expire
Survey found a 10% spike in people who plan to go to a ceremony this year compared to 2017
One man arrested after officers stop pickup on Nanaimo Parkway
Food service is one of four finalists for the Pot Luck Ceramics $10,000 grant
Spencer Stone Shutes died Monday at VIU’s Nanaimo campus
Alberni author Jacqueline Carmichael was inspired by the words of her grandfather
Early Monday morning, Fernie B.C. was graced with green skies
Struggling through ‘welfare food challenge’ while collecting $61 a day
Vancouver Island Compassion Dogs matches soldiers with trained puppies