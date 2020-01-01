Sooke family welcomes Vancouver Island’s first baby of 2020

Vancouver Island’s first baby of 2020 arrived at Victoria General Hospital.
The Sooke family welcomed the baby boy at 12:17 a.m., and he weighed 8 lbs, 3 oz.
The first baby in the province to be born this year arrived at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster at 12:01 a.m.
