Sooke family welcomes Vancouver Island’s first baby of 2020

Child was born at 12:17 a.m. at Victoria General

Vancouver Island’s first baby of 2020 arrived at Victoria General Hospital.

The Sooke family welcomed the baby boy at 12:17 a.m., and he weighed 8 lbs, 3 oz.

The first baby in the province to be born this year arrived at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster at 12:01 a.m.

#BC’s New Year’s baby was born in Royal Columbian Hospital at 12:01 a.m. weighing 4 lbs 10 oz. Congratulations and all the best to the family! @Fraserhealth — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) January 1, 2020

It's a boy! Island Health's first hospital birth of 2020 came at 12:17am at Vic General – an 8 pound 3 ounce lad from Sooke. #NewYearsBaby — Island Health (@VanIslandHealth) January 1, 2020

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter