Spot Vancouver, Victoria scenes in latest Deadpool 2 trailer

Lions Gate bridge and Vancouver skyline part of Ryan Reynolds sequel

Ryan Reynolds and the cast of Deadpool 2 brought plenty of fans out in Vancouver and Greater Victoria last year, during the months-long filming of the sequel.

In the second movie’s latest trailer, ahead of its May 18 release, much of Vancouver is on display, including the Lions Gate Bridge and the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Royal Roads University, in Colwood, became the X-Mansion for a few weeks in June 2017.

READ MORE: ‘Deadpool 2’ stuntwoman who died was pioneering motorcycle racer

READ MORE: Deadpool poses in front of X-Mansion at Royal Roads University

The filming of the sequel made headlines when stunt driver Joi (SJ) Harris died after a motorcycle stunt went wrong. WorkSafeBC has yet to release its findings.

