In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, the Subway logo is seen on a soft drink cup next to a sandwich at a restaurant in Londonderry, N.H.. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Charles Krupa

In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, the Subway logo is seen on a soft drink cup next to a sandwich at a restaurant in Londonderry, N.H.. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Charles Krupa

Supreme Court clears path for defamation suit against CBC for show on Subway chicken content

Decision clears the way for the suit to proceed in Ontario court

The Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear a bid by the CBC to halt a defamation lawsuit from Subway over a report on the fast-food chain’s chicken sandwiches.

The decision clears the way for the suit to proceed in Ontario court.

In January, the Ontario Court of Appeal set aside a judge’s decision to dismiss Subway’s suit without a hearing on its merits, saying the untested claim was far from frivolous and deserved a thorough airing.

The CBC television show “Marketplace” said in 2017 that about half the DNA in Subway chicken was in fact chicken and the other half soy, based on testing done at Ontario’s Trent University.

A Subway expert on DNA methods and food testing said the tests were seriously flawed and their results inaccurate, maintaining the company’s own tests found no more than one per cent soy.

In a related decision, the Supreme Court also declined to hear Subway’s challenge of a parallel appeal court ruling that prevented the chain’s negligence claim against Trent from proceeding.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC Supreme CourtSubway

Previous story
PHOTOS: High-vis vests displayed to honour 5 killed in Kelowna crane collapse

Just Posted

San Group owners Kamal Sanghera, left, Suki Sanghera and Paul Deol (from the Langley operation) announce $100 million in investments in their Port Alberni forestry operations on June 2, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Langley-based San Group donates lumber to help rebuild fire-ravaged village of Lytton

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Doucette leads the way in stableford event

A firefighter with Port Alberni Fire Department mops up a fire in Dry Creek Park early Tuesday, July 13, 2021. It was the second fire crews attended in a few hours in Dry Creek. (PHOTO COURTESY PAFD)
Port Alberni RCMP investigate rash of fires in Dry Creek Park

The Rollin Art Centre’s Giant Book Sale is a major fundraiser for the art gallery and a favourite for bibliophiles looking for good deals. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Giant book sale arrives in Port Alberni this weekend