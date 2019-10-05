This year’s World Teacher’ Day calls for supporting ‘a vibrant teaching force’

Teachers and students alike will not be in class for this year’s international celebration on Oct. 5

There’s no school on Saturdays but that’s not stopping a global recognition of teachers.

World Teachers’ Day, on Oct. 5, was originally coordinated by Unesco in 1994. Over 100 countries now take part in the annual event.

This year’s theme is Young Teachers: The future of the Profession.

“We call upon governments to make teaching a profession of first choice for young people,” said Unesco director Audrey Azoulay in a statement.

“We also invite teacher unions, private sector employers, school principals, parent-teacher associations, school management committees, education officials and teacher trainers to share their wisdom and experiences in promoting the emergence of a vibrant teaching force.

“Above all, we celebrate the work of dedicated teachers around the world who continue to strive every day to ensure that ‘inclusive and equitable quality education’ and the promotion of ‘lifelong learning opportunities for all’ become a reality in every corner of the globe.”

READ MORE: Students, parents jump to suspended Cumberland teacher’s defence

“World Teachers’ Day commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers,” according to Unesco.

“This recommendation sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions.”

READ MORE: Teacher honoured for action in fatal Bamfield bus crash

In B.C., the day of recognition was first observed in 2017.

This year students will have to wait until Monday to leave apples on their favourite teacher’s desk.

evan.taylor@vicnews.com

@evanrtaylor
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Bear cubs get locked in Tennessee van, honk horn to get out

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Community Foundation invests in community

Private bequests help fund non-profit programs in the city, says board chair

Sugar kelp partnership sweetens food hub proposal on Vancouver Island

Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood, Cascadia Seaweed envision growth of industry

VIDEO: Rare tropical sea turtle rescued from Alberni Inlet

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

Alberni city councillor elected to UBCM executive

Port Alberni city councillor Helen Poon has been elected as a director-at-large… Continue reading

Wutke has game of the day at Alberni Golf Club

Club wind-up will take place on Sunday, Oct. 6

Day 25: Singh visits poisoned Grassy Narrows First Nation, May talks reconciliation in B.C.

Meanwhile Scheer is in Toronto and Trudeau takes a day off the campaign trail

VIDEO: Bear cubs get locked in Tennessee van, honk horn to get out

Jeff Stokely took video and photos of the cubs before opening a door to let them out

Suspect arrested after thief drops cellphone during Langley garage heist

Homeowners found phone and shared the suspect’s picture online

Okanagan society nurses cat found starving, badly injured ‘back to his new handsome self’

Geronimo was brought in to the society in May, but is now healthy and happy

Conservative party boots out B.C. candidate after homophobic comments

Although likely the last, this wasn’t the first time Heather Leung made headlines this campaign

B.C. cabinet minister resigns as special prosecutor appointed

Jinny Sims accused of questionable visa applications, misusing emails

Mysterious plastic pellets washing up on Vancouver Island traced back to Fraser River source

‘Nurdles’ lead UVic researcher, Surfrider call on province for enforcement

Elizabeth May pledges to plant 10 billion trees by 2050

Federal Green leader introduces further measures to combat climate change

Howard the Gnome ushers in Pumpkin Fest from his new home in Saanich

Howard stands tall in the fields at Galey Farms this October

Most Read