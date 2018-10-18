Gasket, Gunther and Goliath have gone to their forever home in Calgary. (Edmonton Humane Society)

Trio of Saint Bernard find their ‘forever home’ after story goes viral

Edmonton Humane Society had put out the call to adopt Gasket, Gunther and Goliath

Somewhere, a family has just bought a industrial-level vacuum cleaner after they adopted a trio of Saint Bernards from the Edmonton Humane Society.

The dogs were transferred to the Edmonton facility in September and were too anxious to go to separate homes.

According to the human society, Gasket, Gunther and Goliath were officially adopted by a Calgary family on Wednesday, after adoption workers whittled down the more than 200 inquires.

READ MORE: Trio of Saint Bernard dogs looking for their forever home

The family, who have asked to remain anonymous, think the fluffy trio will fit in perfectly with their two kids, and one other dog, in the family’s one-acre yard.

“We are beyond excited to be giving these three dogs their forever home,” said the family.

“When we found out that we were getting the opportunity to meet them, we cried tears of joy. Pets add so much to the family, and we’re so happy we can give back to them by providing a loving home for the rest of their lives.”

The humane society had been worried that no one would take the three dogs, who collectively weigh more than 350 pounds, and were too bonded to each other to be separated.

“The response to the story of these gentle giants, from the thousands who helped share our call for help to those who offered their homes to these dogs, was truly astounding,” manager of animal health and protection Jamey Blair.

“At the end of the day we could only choose one family for them, but there are thousands of other homeless pets who are all as deserving of a forever home. We hope this story inspires people to adopt from their local shelters and rescues.”

The humane society is now hosting an adoption event to find homes for the more than 250 other animal at their shelter. The event runs until Sunday and adoptions fees for all animal will be reduced.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Goodbye cable, hello Netflix: 1/3 of Canadians cut the cord

Just Posted

Learn about ocean science aboard a Canadian Coast Guard ship

Ship will be docked in Port Alberni on Oct. 18 and 19

Alberni teen earns black belt in taekwondo

Lachlan Duncan of Port Alberni earned his black belt at Dragon Martial Arts

ARTS AROUND: See magic on the stage at the Capitol Theatre

Murray Hatfield and Teresa don’t just do magic—they are magic

ELECTION 2018: Ron Corbeil runs for Port Alberni city council

Corbeil wants to focus on the economy, livability and affordability

San Group adds third shift to its Port Alberni mill

The new shift will mean 40 to 50 more jobs

B.C. NDP retreats again on empty-home tax for urban areas

Rate reduced for all Canadians, dissident mayors to get annual meeting

Ignoring climate change poses potential catastrophe for B.C.

Fisheries scientist says ‘extraordinary challenges’ in water management lie ahead

Grow ops left in legal weeds

“I think people are going to get a big surprise that it’s not going to change things much.”

Driving with dope: Police talk rules on cannabis in the car

Even though pot is legal, you can’t smoke in the car

B.C. teens fined for possession of pot on legalization day

The pair received $230 fines for smoking pot in public

Trio of Saint Bernard find their ‘forever home’ after story goes viral

Edmonton Humane Society had put out the call to adopt Gasket, Gunther and Goliath

Nurses deliver 24,000 anti-violence postcards to B.C. Health Minister

Nurses delivered thousands of postcards to the front steps of the B.C. legislature, each carrying a message for violence prevention

Openly gay, female priest of B.C. church defying norms

Andrea Brennan serves Fernie at pivotal time in church’s history

Nova Scotia works to stop underage online cannabis sales

The government cannabis retailer moves to prevent workaround of online-age verification

Most Read