Nietzsche, the late ginger cat who worked at The Book Man in Chilliwack, poses for a photo on Sept. 7, 2017. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 is Ginger Cat Appreciation Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Nietzsche, the late ginger cat who worked at The Book Man in Chilliwack, poses for a photo on Sept. 7, 2017. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 is Ginger Cat Appreciation Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 4

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, Bison Ten Yell Day, Eat an Extra Dessert Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In September, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Happy Cat Month and Honey Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Aug. 29: Lemon Juice Day, Individual Rights Day, More Herbs, Less Salt Day.

Monday, Aug. 30: Slinky Day, International Whale Shark Day, Grief Awareness Day, Toasted Marshmallow Day.

Tuesday, Aug. 31: Overdose Awareness Day, We Love Memoirs Day, Eat Outside Day.

Wednesday, Sept. 1: Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, Letter Writing Day, Emma Nutt Day.

Thursday, Sept. 2: Blueberry Popsicle Day, Calendar Adjustment Day, Bison Ten Yell Day.

Friday, Sept. 3: Lazy Mom’s Day, Skyscraper Day, Bring Your Manners to Work Day.

Saturday, Sept. 4: Wildlife Day, Eat an Extra Dessert Day, Beard Day, Newspaper Carrier Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

Â 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province to fund technician training for up to 36 British Columbians

Just Posted

Kamal Sanghera of San Group of Companies discusses the concept behind the billion-dollar Pacific Mayfair Estates with Port Alberni mayor Sharie Minions on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The company announced plans for the housing development in their new Port Alberni headquarters. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
San Group unveils $1.1-billion housing plan for Port Alberni

Margaret Growcott and her new book, “Bales & Spires.” (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Margaret Growcott has a lifetime passion for writing and music

The Rotary Club of Port Alberni presents a cheque for $502 to Thunder in the Valley on Aug. 14, 2021. The money was raised at the concession Rotary members held during the Charity Cruise. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Auto show gives voice to Alberni Valley fundraising campaigns

Crews from Port Alberni Fire Dept. and BC Wildfire Services work together to contain a fire near Rogers Creek on the Redford Extension (Highway 4) early on Aug. 25, 2021. The fire was held to approximately 30 feet by 40 feet. (PHOTO COURTESY PAFD)
Crews quickly contain wildfire by Rogers Creek bridge