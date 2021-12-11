Horses stand in a sunny, snowy field on Camp River Road in Chilliwack on Jan. 2, 2017. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 is Day of the Horse. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Horses stand in a sunny, snowy field on Camp River Road in Chilliwack on Jan. 2, 2017. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 is Day of the Horse. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 12 to 18

Day of the Horse, Day of Reconciliation, Chocolate-Covered Anything Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In December, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Universal Human Rights Month and National Tie Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Dec. 12: Gingerbread House Day, World Candle Lighting Day, World Choral Day.

Monday, Dec. 13: Day of the Horse, National Cocoa Day, National Violin Day.

Tuesday, Dec. 14: Monkey Day, National Bouillabaisse Day, Roast Chestnuts Day.

Wednesday, Dec. 15: National Cat Herders’ Day, Lemon Cupcake Day, International Tea Day.

Thursday, Dec. 16: Chocolate-Covered Anything Day, Day of Reconciliation.

Friday, Dec. 17: Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, Maple Syrup Day, Wright Brothers Day.

Saturday, Dec. 18: National Roast Suckling Pig Day, Bake Cookies Day, International Migrants’ Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

Â 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Majority of Canadians plan on skipping Grey Cup, says research company

Just Posted

Brad Cyr is a third-generation logger from Port Hardy who began working a union job as a grapple yarder in Port Alberni in December. He brought his concerns and a freshly cut slice from a stump to the ‘Stand Up for Forestry’ rally on Johnston Road Dec. 9, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Loggers block Highway 4 in front of MLA’s office to protest gov’t deferral on old-growth logging

This photo—dated May 28, 1920—shows an E&N train at Bainbridge Station. This locomotive was used to haul logs. This and 24,000 other historical photos can be seen on the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN13337 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Rail service in Port Alberni

Evan Vasarhely of the Port Alberni Bombers goes up against Campbell River goaltender Josh Doherty during a game in Port Alberni on Dec. 8, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers fall to Storm in final home game of 2021

Power outages are possible on Vancouver Island as another wind and rain storm is expected to hit the area on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Citizen file)
Eastern, inland Vancouver Island warned to brace for high winds and rain starting Friday