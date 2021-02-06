Anne Hung, 15, dances to ‘Les Sylphide’ while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 is Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)

Anne Hung, 15, dances to ‘Les Sylphide’ while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 is Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 7 to 13

Ballet Day, Dump Your Significant Jerk Day and Darwin Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In February, for example, folks all over the globe are celebrating Black History Month, as well as Flirting Week and Condom Week.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Feb. 7: Send a Card to a Friend Day, Ballet Day, Dump Your Significant Jerk Day.

Monday, Feb. 8: Laugh and Get Rich Day, Clean Out Your Computer Day, Kite Flying Day.

Tuesday, Feb. 9: Toothache Day, Pizza Day, Read in the Bathtub Day.

Wednesday, Feb. 10: Umbrella Day, Plimsoll Day, Cream Cheese Brownie Day.

Thursday, Feb. 11: Fat Thursday, Make a Friend Day, Don’t Cry Over Spilled Milk Day.

Friday, Feb. 12: Darwin Day, Lost Penny Day, No One Eats Alone Day.

Saturday, Feb. 13: World Radio Day, Tortellini Day, Get a Different Name Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. liquor store hosts draw for $75,000 whisky in bottle made with James Bond’s car

Just Posted

Although the official “Bike to Work” week has been cancelled, Cycle Alberni is still encouraging people to get out and start cycling. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Cycle Alberni says get on your bikes and ride

A one-day Go By Bike event will take place Feb. 12, with prizes instead of celebration stations

Courtenay-Alberni NDP MP Gord Johns in the House of Commons. File photo
Courtenay-Alberni MP introduces bill for volunteer firefighters, search and rescue workers

Bill would increase tax credits for volunteers

Developer Alex Dunae will be the next speaker in the Ingenuity on Edge workshop series, hosted by NIC’s DIGITAL Design + Development faculty. The workshop is Friday, Feb 5 from 9:30 am – 12: 30 pm.
New North Island College workshop series focuses on the design and development industry

Workshops provide opportunity for students to connect with professionals in the industry

The 10,000-ton freighter S.S. Sampep can be seen burning in the Alberni Inlet in front of the assembly wharf fire of Aug. 28, 1947. Port Alberni’s waterfront has constantly changed thanks to fire (among other reasons) in the last 100 years. (PHOTO PN05146 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Fire changes the face of a city, not its determination

Port Alberni has survived some big blazes

En route to service clients on the Kennedy forest road, KUU-US community outreach workers Kara Bryant, Mark Vandervelde and Michelle Anderson show some of the essential items they provide to those in need. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Crisis workers expand services to West Coast’s forestry roads

“The district has an obligation to take care of their workers as do employers.”

Anne Hung, 15, dances to ‘Les Sylphide’ while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 is Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 7 to 13

Ballet Day, Dump Your Significant Jerk Day and Darwin Day are all coming up this week

NFL rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool spoke with the Langley Advance Times on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 to talk about his rookie season, plans for the offseason, and his predictions for the Super Bowl. (screen shot)
NFL rookie Chase Claypool returns home to B.C., talks offseason plans and Super Bowl predictions

Super Bowl is Sunday Feb. 7

Bob Joseph the bestselling author of ‘21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act’ has been an enabler for discourses about the Indian Act, since his 2015 blog post about the legislation went viral. (Courtesy of Vancouver Island Regional Library)
Bob Joseph: Why the Indian Act must go and Canada will be better for it

B.C. author explores the paradox of why it’s so difficult to let the act go and why it has to happen

A paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre holds a swab used for the COVID-19 test moments before conducting a test with it on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
B.C. now has 28 cases of the U.K. and South African COVID-19 variants

Dr. Henry admits to being ‘very concerned’ after seeing the variant’s transmission speed worldwide

A Dutch man accused of attempting to blackmail Amanda Todd facing charges in B.C. (THE NEWS/files)
Man accused of cyberbullying late Amanda Todd will soon face charges in B.C. court

‘It has been a long time coming,’ said victim’s mother

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Screenshot of Dr. Marc Greidanus from a video series about COVID-19 created in partnership with the Chilliwack Division of Family Practice and the Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network. (YouTube)
Q&A: Now’s the time to double down on COVID precautions in B.C., says ER doc

View from Chilliwack according to Dr. Marc on COVID-19 vaccines, ventilators, and variants

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry listens as B.C. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside describes new mask wearing policy for public schools at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases stay below 500 again Friday

No new outbreaks in the health care system

(Black Press file photo)
Island Mountie suffers carbon monoxide poisoning in rescue attempt

Recovering after helping remove person from exhaust-filled garage

Most Read