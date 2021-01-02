A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In January, for example, folks all over the globe are celebrating Down Syndrome Awareness Month and Brainteaser Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Jan. 3: Festival of Sleep Day, Drinking Straw Day, Chocolate-Covered Cherry Day.

Monday, Jan. 4: Trivia Day, Word Braille Day, Spaghetti Day, Hypnotism Day.

Tuesday, Jan. 5: Whipped Cream Day, Bird Day.

Wednesday, Jan. 6: Shortbread Day, Cuddle Up Day, Apple Tree Day.

Thursday, Jan. 7: Tempura Day, Bobblehead Day, Old Rock Day, I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day.

Friday, Jan. 8: Bubble Bath Day, Earth’s Rotation Day, Argyle Day.

Saturday, Jan. 9: Apricot Day, Static Electricity Day, Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Most Read