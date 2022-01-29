Ducks swim across the water at the Cheam Lake Wetlands on April 3, 2014. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 is World Wetlands Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Ducks swim across the water at the Cheam Lake Wetlands on April 3, 2014. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 is World Wetlands Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 5

World Wetlands Day, Work Naked Day, Ice Cream For Breakfast Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In February, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Cherry Month and Cheerleading Week.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Jan. 30: Croissant Day, Draw a Dinosaur Day, Yodel For Your Neighbours Day.

Monday, Jan. 31: Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day, Backward Day, Gorilla Suit Day, Inspire Your Heart With Art Day.

Tuesday, Feb. 1: Serpent Day, Decorating With Candy Day, Spunky Old Broads Day.

Wednesday, Feb. 2: Play Your Ukulele Day, Crêpe Day, Hedgehog Day, Marmot Day, World Wetlands Day.

Thursday, Feb. 3: Golden Retriever Day, World Read Aloud Day, Carrot Cake Day.

Friday, Feb. 4: Thank a Mail Carrier Day, Sweater Day, World Cancer Day, Work Naked Day.

Saturday, Feb. 5: Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, Take Your Child to the Library Day, Lace Day, Chocolate Fondue Day, Shower With a Friend Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

Â 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Abbotsford’s Castle Fun Park begins rebuilding after flooding

Just Posted

The San Group celebrates a new partnership with Seaton Forest Products on Jan. 26, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
San Group turns waste wood into value-added products with new partnership

Port Alberni Bombers goaltender Callum Tung makes a blocker save during a game against the Campbell River Storm at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Jan. 26, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers can’t catch up to Campbell River Storm

Environment Canada issues a fog advisory for much of Vancouver Island Jan. 28. (Black Press Media file photo)
Dense fog advisory comes with black ice risk for much of Vancouver Island

Travis Dezall, owner of Reel Life Charters in Sooke, shows off a pair of recent catches. Dezall said it is not surprising Vancouver Island was recently named a top fishing destination by fishingbooker.com. (Photo Courtesy of Travis Dezall)
Vancouver Island named to top fishing destinations list