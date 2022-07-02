Vern Drader wears an umbrella hat while taking part in the one-kilometre Silver Fox Block Walk, a fundraiser for the Terry Fox Foundation in Chilliwack on Aug. 28, 2019. Wednesday, July 6, 2022 is Umbrella Cover Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Vern Drader wears an umbrella hat while taking part in the one-kilometre Silver Fox Block Walk, a fundraiser for the Terry Fox Foundation in Chilliwack on Aug. 28, 2019. Wednesday, July 6, 2022 is Umbrella Cover Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of July 3 to 9

Umbrella Cover Day, International Skinny Dip Day, Barbecued Spareribs Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In July, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Ice Cream Month and Great British Pea Week.

Here are some of the things people are celebrating this week:

Sunday, July 3: International Plastic Bag Free Day, Stay Out Of The Sun Day, Disobedience Day, Eat Your Beans Day.

Monday, July 4: Jackfruit Day, Barbecued Spareribs Day, Independence From Meat Day.

Tuesday, July 5: Bikini Day, Mechanical Pencil Day, Apple Turnover Day, Workaholics’ Day.

Wednesday, July 6: International Kissing Day, Fried Chicken Day, Umbrella Cover Day.

Thursday, July 7: World Chocolate Day, Global Forgiveness Day, Tell The Truth Day, Dive Bar Day.

Friday, July 8: Be A Kid Again Day, Video Games Day, World Kebab Day.

Saturday, July 9: Fashion Day, Sugar Cookie Day, International Skinny Dip Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. beach named one of the best in the world

Just Posted

Riders from Port Alberni Toy Run participate in the Canada Day parade on July 1, 2022. (ELENA RARDON/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni celebrates Canada Day with in-person parade, festivities

On Friday, July 1, Canada will celebrate its 155th birthday. How much do you know about Canada, its history and its people? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada?

CEDAR ART Artist Roseanne John creates a cedar rose while sitting with Wayne John Newfield at a picnic table at Harbour Quay on June 21, 2022, Indigenous Peoples Day. John can often be found on upper Third Avenue in Port Alberni selling her roses and jewelry. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valey News)
Port Alberni artist gaining a reputation for her cedar roses

The City of Port Alberni has opened a portion of the former Somass Sawmill site for public access. (PHOTO COURTESY CITY OF PORT ALBERNI)
City of Port Alberni opens a portion of Somass sawmill site to public

Pop-up banner image ×