Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of July 4 to 10

Don’t Step on a Bee Day, Fried Chicken Day, Bikini Day all coming up this week

A bee lifts off from a viper’s bugloss flower in Chilliwack on June 23, 2008. Saturday, July 10, 2021 is Don’t Step on a Bee Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In July, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Great British Pea Week and Plastic-Free July.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, July 4: Barbecue Day, Independence from Meat Day, Build a Scarecrow Day.

Monday, July 5: Bikini Day, Mechanical Pencil Day, Workaholics’ Day.

Tuesday, July 6: Fried Chicken Day, International Kissing Day, Umbrella Cover Day.

Wednesday, July 7: Chocolate Day, Tell the Truth Day, Strawberry Sundae Day.

Thursday, July 8: Math 2.0 Day, Scud (Savour the Comic, Unplug the Drama) Day, Video Games Day.

Friday, July 9: Kebab Day, Sugar Cookie Day.

Saturday, July 10: Teddy Bears’ Picnic Day, Don’t Step on a Bee Day, Kitten Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

