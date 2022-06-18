A group of moms and their babies took part in Baby Yoga at the Sardis Library on Feb. 6, 2019. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 is International Yoga Day. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

A group of moms and their babies took part in Baby Yoga at the Sardis Library on Feb. 6, 2019. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 is International Yoga Day. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of June 19 to 25

International Yoga Day, Take Your Dog To Work Day, Onion Ring Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In June, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Audiobook Month and Soul Food Month.

Here are some of the things people are celebrating this week:

Sunday, June 19: World Martini Day, World Sauntering Day, Turkey Lovers’ Day, World Sickle Cell Awareness Day.

Monday, June 20: Ice Cream Soda Day, Vanilla Milkshake Day, World Refugee Day.

Tuesday, June 21: International Yoga Day, Go Skateboarding Day, World Giraffe Day, World Music Day.

Wednesday, June 22: World Rainforest Day, Kissing Day, Onion Ring Day, Positive Media Day.

Thursday, June 23: International Widows’ Day, Typewriter Day, International Women in Engineering Day.

Friday, June 24: Take Your Dog To Work Day, Swim A Lap Day, International Fairy Day.

Saturday, June 25: Global Beatles Day, Catfish Day, Colour TV Day, Please Take My Children To Work Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

