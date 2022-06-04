Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of June 5 to 11

Herbs and Spices Day, International Yarn Bombing Day, VCR Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In June, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Pet Appreciation Week and Love Your Burial Ground Week.

Here are some of the things people are celebrating this week:

Sunday, June 5: World Environment Day, Cancer Survivors’ Day, Hot Air Balloon Day.

Monday, June 6: Yo-Yo Day, World Green Roof Day, World Pest Day.

Tuesday, June 7: VCR Day, Chocolate Ice Cream Day, World Caring Day.

Wednesday, June 8: World Oceans Day, Best Friends’ Day, International Day of Action for Elephants in Zoos.

Thursday, June 9: Farm Workers’ Day, Jerky Day, Sex Day.

Friday, June 10: Iced Tea Day, Herbs and Spices Day, Ballpoint Pen Day.

Saturday, June 11: International Yarn Bombing Day, World Gin Day, Rosé Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chinatowns more vibrant after pandemic, anti-Asian violence

Just Posted

Family and friends reported James Vezina of Port Alberni missing on May 31, 2022. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Rescue Squad, other SAR groups search for missing Port Alberni man

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns, the NDP’s critic for mental health and harm reduction, is pictured in Ottawa with members of the Mom’s Stop the Harm advocacy group. Photo supplied
Gord Johns vows to keep fighting, despite toxic drug crisis bill rejection

Cyndi Stevens, executive director of the Port Alberni Friendship Center, stands in front of the future site of Watyaqit Tiny Home Village in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
‘Tiny homes’ secured for vulnerable population in Port Alberni

The Hyaenas—Vancouver’s all female, all queer band—will release their debut single ‘Little Trophy’ on June 3 at the Rainbow Room in Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY THE HYAENAS)
Hyaenas, Svneatr fill Rainbow Room on June 3 and 4