Clumps of seaweed washing up along the beach off Dallas Road can provide a unique food source to certain types of insects. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Clumps of seaweed washing up along the beach off Dallas Road can provide a unique food source to certain types of insects. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Vancouver Island beach seaweed part of largely uncharted ecosystem

Washed-up seaweed feeds insects unknown to any other ecosystem, says RBCM researcher

Slimy green sea lettuce and tangles of snake-like bull kelp may feel like a nasty nuisance to Vancouver Island beach goers, but Royal B.C. Museum researchers say they actually serve as a home and buffet for some of the region’s tiniest creatures.

Entomologist Joel Gibson and invertebrate zoologist Henry Choong recently teamed up to explore the largely overlooked ecosystem of washed-up seaweed, known in the research world as “wrack.”

“There’s a whole community there,” Choong said. And it’s an uncommon one at that.

In the ocean, seaweed is a forest-like haven for all kinds of marine life, but when it washes ashore it becomes a food source for very particular types of insects. In fact, Gibson said there are several families of flies he knows of that only feed on bull kelp and don’t exist in any other ecosystems.

“Maybe they’re eating the kelp itself, maybe they’re eating bacteria or fungus growing on the kelp, or maybe they’re eating other insects, but they’re only ever on bull kelp,” Gibson said.

Depending on a single food source is precarious enough when it’s in regular supply, but relying on one as sporadic as washed-up seaweed seems downright dangerous.

“You never know when it’s going to show up,” Gibson said. “It’s like a bus that comes maybe once every six months, but you don’t know what day and it’s the bus you rely on.”

READ ALSO: ‘Nature’s Mona Lisa’: How Greater Victoria’s autumn rains bring ‘second spring’ and spur global plant rarities

How the insects manage to survive is one of many questions Gibson and Choong are working to answer. They’re also curious how the ecosystem may differ from beach to beach, where different types of seaweed and algae wash up with various organisms and invertebrates aboard to be fed upon by uniquely evolved insects.

Gibson said records of wrack research go back a hundred years, but it’s only in the last decade or so that scientists have really started looking at it. He and Choong said it’s highlighting the importance of leaving seaweed on the beach.

They’re not against people harvesting some, but said it should never be completely cleared.

“Cleanup can cause a lot of damage to ecosystems,” Choong said. “We have a stake in the well-being of the beach.”

So far, the two have explored beaches around Greater Victoria, up to Port Renfrew, and throughout several islands. Their work will contribute to an ever-growing body of biodiversity research at the Royal B.C. Museum.

READ ALSO: Garry oaks, camas reveal agricultural impacts of colonialism on Vancouver Island

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

EnvironmentGreater Victoria

Previous story
Canadian doc ‘Nature’s Big Year’ shows how wildlife has adapted during the pandemic

Just Posted

Tim Pley, the City of Port Alberni CAO, is retiring after 31 years of service to the city. Pley was hired as the CAO in 2016. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s chief administrative officer to retire after 31 years

Karl Holdsworth of Commandos Pacific Motorcycles cleans the cross of Robert Oldale, a Navy veteran that was on the HMCS Bonaventure, the last aircraft carrier to serve in Canada’s Armed Forces. The Commandos stepped up to clean off the crosses in Port Alberni’s Field of Honour prior to Remembrance Day ceremonies on Nov. 11. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Commandos Motorcycle Club steps up to help veterans in Port Alberni

A lightning strike destroyed this radio receiver at the summit of Porter Mountain knocking DriveBC’s Sutton Pass camera out of service in November, 2020. (Photo courtesy of B.C.’s ministry of transportation and infrastructure)
Hwy. 4 camera at Sutton Pass remains down a year after lightning strike

Sti Rokotuiwakaya of the Port Alberni Black Sheep breaks away from the pack to score a try during a game against the Comox Valley Kickers on Nov. 6. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Black Sheep dominate in win against Comox