Regional District of Nanaimo’s committee of the whole is recommending the board back a proposal that could see Vancouver Island Exhibition relocate from Nanaimo to Nanoose Bay. The 2022 fair will still take place at Beban Park. (News Bulletin file)

Regional District of Nanaimo’s committee of the whole is recommending the board back a proposal that could see Vancouver Island Exhibition relocate from Nanaimo to Nanoose Bay. The 2022 fair will still take place at Beban Park. (News Bulletin file)

Vancouver Island Exhibition could be permanently Nanoose Bay bound

Regional District of Nanaimo committee backs proposal for move to Arbutus Meadows

A Regional District of Nanaimo committee has recommended the board back a proposal that could allow the Vancouver Island Exhibition to move from Beban Park to Arbutus Meadows.

At the RDN’s electoral services area committee meeting March 3, directors unanimously approved a motion to support the summer fair’s non-farm use application to relocate from Nanaimo to Nanoose Bay. While the proposal will ultimately need approval from the Agricultural Land Commission, it requires RDN support as well as “an application-specific resolution,” according to regional district staff.

Bob Rogers, RDN Nanoose Bay director, voiced support for the proposal and said he thinks it is consistent with Agricultural Land Reserve and Agricultural Land Commission policies and practices. Arbutus Meadows lends itself to a summer fair, he told the News Bulletin last month.

“It’s good for the whole area,” said Rogers. “It’s good for agriculture in the area and it’s good for people to have something locally that they can go and enjoy.”

At the meeting, Stephen Kass, VIEX president, said this year’s fair, from Aug. 26-28, will happen at Beban Park.

The motion will be forwarded to the RDN’s March 22 board meeting and then to the Agricultural Land Commission.

RELATED: Application could see VIEX relocate to Nanoose Bay


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AgricultureEvents

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about good nutrition?
Next story
B.C. couple calls in a dog to help track their beloved missing cat

Just Posted

Ships work to control a fire onboard the MV Zim Kingston about eight kilometres from the shore in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 25, 2021. A volunteer organization that has been cleaning up debris from the cargo ship that lost 109 containers off the B.C. coast last fall says the incident should be a wake-up call to the need for more urgent action.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Beach cleaners say debris from cargo ship spill still spreading along B.C. coast

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni city council reduces 2022 tax increase

The seniors girls’ Armada basketball team are serious about bringing their A-game to the court as they lead up to Totem 66. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
TOTEM 66: Alberni senior girls’ basketball team wants to win

The ADSS senior boys basketball team is ready for Totem 66. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
TOTEM 66: Future looks bright for ADSS senior boys basketball