Mat Fee is almost done his Canada-wide bike journey after reaching Golden, BC late last week. (Photo courtesy of Cycle for Sobriety).

Vancouver Island man bikes through B.C. Interior for mental health, addiction awareness

Vancouver Island Resident Mat Fee is approaching the final phase of his cross-Canada bike journey to raise awareness about addiction recovery.

You might see a notable face on British Columbia roads this week who is cycling for a worthy cause.

Vancouver Island resident Mat Fee has been riding his bike for more than 138 days from Halifax, Nova Scotia making his way across the country, to help create more awareness around addiction recovery.

READ MORE: Kelowna community bike ride raises $120,000 for charity

Fee started his incredible journey on May 1, after recently graduating from the John Volken Academy – an institution aimed at providing healthy-lifestyle changes for recovering patients.

According to the Cycle for Sobriety’s Instagram account, Fee managed to cycle almost 60 kilometres on Sunday to hit his most up-to-date location in Golden, British Columbia. He now is just 800 kilometres from the finish line now in Victoria.

Despite the steady progress on his journey, the road hasn’t always been so clear for the avid cyclist.

While Fee always new he wanted to bike accross Canada, trauma and addiction meant it took Fee almost twenty years to visualize his goal before by enrolling in the two-year addiction recovery program.

That vision becamse a lot clearer after Fee graduated from the program just over a year ago.

To remain up-to-date on Fee’s incredible journey, you can visit the Cycling for Sobriety website or on social media at @cyclingforsobriety.

