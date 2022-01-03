Vancouver Island Regional Library releases list of top borrowed books for 2021

The Vancouver Island Regional Library has released its list of most checked-out books for 2021.
In another year under the shadow of the pandemic, the top books included titles by Indigenous authors, murder mysteries by world-famous authors, series that have found their way to television, and much more.
Top 10 most popular adult print titles:
The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
All the Devils are Here by Louise Penny
A Song for the Dark Times by Ian Rankin
The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly
Daylight by David Baldacci
The Darkest Evening by Ann Cleves
Fair Warning by Michael Connelly
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owes
Win by Harlan Coben
Indians on Vacation by Thomas King
Top 10 most popular books of 2021:
Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder
The Secret, Book & Scone Society, Book 1 by Ellery Adams
The Long Flight Home by Alan Hlad
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owes
The Bestseller by Olivia Goldsmith
Five Total Strangers by Natalie D. Richards
This Side of Murder by Anna Lee Huber
In the Land of Second Chances: A Novel by George Shaffner
Blue Moon: Jack Reacher Series, Book 24 by Lee Child
A Minute to Midnight: Atlee Pine Series, Book 2 by David Baldacci
Top 10 most popular e-audiobooks of 2021:
Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachers of Plants by Robin Hall Kimmerer
Cold Mourning: Stonechild and Rouleau Mystery Series Book 1 by Brenda Chapman
Outlander: Outlander Series, Book 1 by Diana Gabaldon
An Accidental Death: DC Smith Investigation Series, Book 1 by Peter Grainger
A Court of Thorns and Roses: A Court of Thorns and Roses Series, Book 1 by Sara J. Mass
Astrophysics for People in a Hurry by Neil De Grasse Tyson
Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know abotu the People We Don’t Know by Malcolm Gladwell
The Untethered Soul: The Journey Beyond Yourself by Michael A. Singer
Virgin River: Virgin River Series, Book 1 by Robyn Carr
Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder
Top 10 most popular print picture books:
The Gruffalo’s Child by Julia Donaldson
The Hospital Dog by Julia Donaldson
A Bunch of Munsch by Robert Munsch
Sleep Tight with the Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle
Bear Snores On by Karma Wilson
The Pigeon HAS to go to School! by Mo Willems
Two Little Trains by Margaret Brown
Room on the Broom by Julia Donaldson
Parents’ Day Surprise by Anne Lamb
A Day on the Farm with the Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle
For more information on resources available at VIRL and how to get a library card, visit virl.bc.ca.
— NEWS Staff, submitted
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter