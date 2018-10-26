VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

A princess, a superhero, a rabbit? Just some of the top costume ideas, according to Google.
The Canadian Press
All outfits based on the most popular Google searches
A princess, a superhero, a rabbit? Just some of the top costume ideas, according to Google.
The Canadian Press
Review was conducted into prosecution of Larry Darling in killing of ex-girlfriend Kristy Morrey
RentSmart Certificate can increase the chances of receiving housing
ADSS students held their own student vote
The Belle Miners are a Canadian band…on an international scale
Hospice is one of 4 finalists for Pot Luck Ceramics grant; vote until Nov. 10
All outfits based on the most popular Google searches
Billionaire philanthropists Barry and Honey Shermans’ bodies were discovered last December in their Toronto mansion and persist to this day
Ziegler was living in Florida, and the cause of death was not immediately known
Justice Department officials revealed that a latent fingerprint found on one package helped them identify their suspect as Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida
Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
Those who do not display valid decals confirming they have passed a safety inspection will now face a $318 fine
It’s move-out day for some of the residents of Discontent City in downtown Nanaimo
Wally Buono will end his CFL coaching career with at least one playoff game
Witset First Nation was the only nation in B.C. still without cell service on the northern highway
Fire occurred just after 3 p.m. Thursday at Nanaimo’s Discontent City
Previously a longtime leader of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band to return to court in November
A trail cam at a range in the Kamloops area captured these wolves giving chase
Several women come forward to complain about Hornby Island trustee Tony Law
Conservative leader say prime minister wants everyone to believe the project is still alive
Review was conducted into prosecution of Larry Darling in killing of ex-girlfriend Kristy Morrey
Petition with 185,000 signatures delivered to B.C. Legislature