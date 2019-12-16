VIDEO: 10 unusual ingredients people put in turkey stuffing

Do you call it stuffing or dressing? Either way, it’s delicious

A traditional stuffing recipe might include celery, onion, cranberries and herbs like sage or parsley. (The Canadian Press)

Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, here are the 10 oddest ingredients people use in their filling for inside the holiday turkey.

  1. Pepperoni and mozzarella
  2. Fruit
  3. Stale bagels
  4. Sticky Rice
  5. Corn Chips
  6. Plantains
  7. Oysters
  8. Popcorn
  9. Twinkies
  10. Burgers

What weird ingredient do you put in your stuffing?

READ MORE: The perils of indulging a teenager’s wish list

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Victoria distillery crafts official cocktail for the Pantone Colour of the Year

Just Posted

Mount Arrowsmith skaters compete at Interclub competition in Mill Bay

Port Alberni will host Vancouver Island Regional Competition in February

Uu a thluck Community Dinner hopes to feed 400 at Christmas in Port Alberni

Biennial dinner takes place on Dec. 25 at Alberni Athletic Hall

BUDGET 2020: Alberni’s animal shelter to assume broader social role, says SPCA

Nanaimo manager lays out new educational role to Port Alberni city council

Port Alberni author Shayne Morrow holds book signing

Morrow’s true crime book is featured at Salmonberry’s at Harbour Quay

Motorhome catches fire in Port Alberni mobile home park

Space heater left inside thought to be cause of fire

WATCH: Christmas kettle campaign volunteer gets musical in Port Alberni

Salvation Army hopes to raise $100K to help families hard hit by forestry strike

Province says ‘no’ to alternative detour route on Malahat

Environmental, property, engineering and community disruption to blame

Fire damages Terrace family’s home 10 days before Christmas

Family is safe, though fire killed two pets early Sunday morning

Sentence hearing begins for B.C. dad convicted of killing two young daughters

Girls’ mother to read victim impact statement on Tuesday

First ride-hailing licence approved in B.C.

Tofino company approved to operate in Lower Mainland, Whistler and parts of Vancouver Island

New Indigenous court coming to Williams Lake

The court is intended to help reduce the over-representation of Indigenous peoples in jails

Man knew repeated stabbing could kill girl at Abbotsford school, Crown says

Closing arguments begin at trial of Gabriel Klein in death of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer

VIDEO: Eagle feather from B.C. flew to space with Canadian astronaut

Inspirational feather will go on display with mission patch at Sto:lo offices in Chilliwack

In reversal, Hallmark Channel to reinstate same-sex marriage ads

One of the two ads that was pulled showed two brides sharing a quick kiss

Most Read