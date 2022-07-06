FILE – Singer Adele and sports agent Rich Paul attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 19, 2021, at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Allen J. Schaben (Los Angeles Times/AP)

FILE – Singer Adele and sports agent Rich Paul attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 19, 2021, at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Allen J. Schaben (Los Angeles Times/AP)

VIDEO: Adele says she was a ‘shell of a person’ after canceling Vegas residency

Adele announced the cancellation of her residency one day before the concerts were to commence

After cancelling her Las Vegas residency, Adele says she was “a shell of a person” for a couple months.

“I just had to wait it out and just grieve it,” said Adele, in interview with “Desert Island Discs” on BBC Radio 4.

“I guess just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal.

In tears, Adele announced the cancellation of her residency one day before the concerts were to commence back in January.

The singer said she “definitely felt everyone’s disappointment,”and was “devastated” and “frightened about letting them down.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Las VegasMusic

Previous story
Giant Elon Musk head by B.C. metal artist now complete, ready to be shipped
Next story
VIDEO: Joey Chestnut is chomp champ again in July 4 hot dog contest

Just Posted

Aimee Lambiotte, Abi Knudsen and Elena Veilleux with a few of the pins for Ukraine that were left near the end of their fundraiser outside of Save-on-Foods on June 28. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni kids fundraise for Ukraine

An infielder for the Renegades throws out a runner during the Okee-Dokee slo-pitch tournament in Port Alberni on Friday, July 1. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni’s Canada Day slo-pitch tournament a success

Members of the Alberni Golf Club’s charity golf classic committee gather with recipients from local charities to celebrate $60,000 in donations from the 2019 tournament. (Sept. 4, 2019) SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News
Charity Golf Classic returns to Port Alberni with sold-out tournament

Alberni Valley ambassadors Dawna MacMillan, left, Ian Staton, Peter Kaegi and Bud Munsil are happy to be back around town wearing their yellow jackets and directing tourists to Port Alberni amenities. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Ambassador program returns to Cathedral Grove