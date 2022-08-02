VIDEO: B.C. mayor, family shaken after hail the size of grapefruits falls in Alberta

The dual sunroofs were completely destroyed in the hailstorm. Photo suppliedThe dual sunroofs were completely destroyed in the hailstorm. Photo supplied
Bob Wells’s mother’s van is a write-off after being caught in a hailstorm in Alberta. Photo suppliedBob Wells’s mother’s van is a write-off after being caught in a hailstorm in Alberta. Photo supplied
Megan Wells was sitting in the back seat, wrapped in a blanket, when the window blew out. Photo suppliedMegan Wells was sitting in the back seat, wrapped in a blanket, when the window blew out. Photo supplied

Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells and his family are safe, but their van was severely damaged in an Alberta hailstorm Monday afternoon.

While travelling to Manitoba for a family reunion, the Wells family got caught in a torrential storm, just south of Red Deer, Alta.

Hailstones, some reportedly the size of grapefruits, battered vehicles along the Queen Elizabeth II Highway.

Wells posted a Facebook Live video afterwards, showing the extensive damage to his vehicle.

“It did a pretty good number on the van here,” he says on the video. “You can see the windshield is blown out, dents, dual sunroofs both blown out. Luckily the driver’s side and passenger side window were not blown out but the rear passenger window… was totally blown out.

“Obviously the main thing is we are safe, we are healthy. Nobody got hurt; just a couple of scratches.”

Wells told Black Press he stopped driving as soon as the first of the hail hit and cracked the windshield.

“We wrapped ourselves in blankets as soon as it looked like the glass was going to break,” he said. “Grapefruit-sized hailstones blew out the sunroofs and were trying to smash through the (sunroof) headliner – the interior part that keeps the inside dark. So we were holding that up to keep the hail out and it hurt like heck… if a hailstone hit right where you were holding it, oh my god. My knuckles are all bruised up and stuff from that, but that’s First World problems.

“We all got impaled with little pieces of glass and stuff, but a couple of showers, and the kids went swimming – we are OK.”

The family stayed in Red Deer overnight, then made their way to Edmonton Tuesday morning.

“We have a Jeep Grand Cherokee now – that’s our rental,” said Wells.

“We were supposed to be in Edmonton Monday night, so we will stay here for a couple of days before making our way to (Manitoba).”

Wells said the car – which is his mother’s – is likely a write-off.

“It hasn’t officially been assessed yet, but there are hundreds and hundreds of cars damaged, so who knows when they will get around to it.”

ALSO: Two wildfires burning out of control at head of Bute Inlet

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AlbertaCourtenaySevere weather

Previous story
B.C. campsites tops list of desirable spots for most epic outdoor adventures

Just Posted

Port Alberni RCMP are asking the public to help identify a man who smashed a glass door of a Third Avenue business on July 29, 2022. (RCMP PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP seek information on man who smashed business door

The steam sawmill at McLean Mill National Historic Site was transformed into Kimble Saw Mill for the Punjabi movie ‘Fight for Rights’ (Chhalla Mud Ke Nahi Aaya), released July 29, 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY MCLEAN MILL)
Movie filmed at McLean Mill National Historic site debuts on big screen

Burde Street between Seventh Avenue and 10th Avenue is closed Thursday, July 28, 2022 while Bowerman Construction works on a watermain replacement. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Work begins on Burde Street watermain replacement project in Port Alberni

Carolyn Jasken, with her first catch of the 2022 season, says the Alberni Valley Tyee Club is going back to its roots by taking over the annual Labour Day salmon derby in Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY CAROLYN JASKEN)
Alberni Valley Tyee Club bringing back Labour Day salmon derby

Pop-up banner image