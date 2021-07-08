A bear showed up as a runner was gearing up for a job at Burnaby Lake Park. (kmwhitter/Twitter)

A bear showed up as a runner was gearing up for a job at Burnaby Lake Park. (kmwhitter/Twitter)

VIDEO: Bear interrupts man’s run in Metro Vancouver park

Bear has been spotted multiple times at Burnaby Lake Park

A runner got more than he bargained for when he spotted a bear on a run in a Burnaby park this week.

In a post shared Tuesday (July 6), Twitter user @kmwhitter said he was “heading for a run at Burnaby Lake when wildlife impedes the journey.”

The bear appeared to wander around boardwalk for a bit before hopping up on its back paws to look out over the railing.

According to Burnaby Lake Park, there have been a few recent bear sightings in the park near the Rowing Pavilion, the Wildlife Rescue Association building and now on the boardwalk.

The park is asking people to take care if they spot a bear with a few tips:

  • Never surprise a bear: make noise, talk loudly or wear a bear bell.
  • If you see a bear, stay back 100 metres
  • Never approach a bear and change your route.
  • If you encounter a bear, stay calm and slowly back away.
  • Help others stay safe by letting them know if there is one ahead so they can change routes.
  • Ensure your pet is on a leash.
  • Report your sighting to WildSafeBC.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsWildlife

Previous story
BC SPCA invites amateur photographers to ‘go wild’ for annual competition
Next story
Haddish, Shatner, Paisley join Discovery’s ‘Shark Week’

Just Posted

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)
RCMP intercept stolen vehicle on its way into Port Alberni

West Coast General Hospital, as depicted sometime between 1913-1915, was a two-storey building with two wings connected by a central piece. The hospital was located near the spot where the Port Alberni RCMP building is today, and underwent a few renovations over the years. This is one of 24,000 photos contained in the Alberni Valley Museum's online archives, available at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN00108 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Alberni Valley hit by Spanish flu in 1918

Contractors continue to work on the low energy housing project being built on Maitland Street at Eighth Avenue in Port Alberni. Feb. 19, 2021 (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Who’s buying homes in Port Alberni? You’d be surprised

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Luchinski the winner in three clubs and a putter