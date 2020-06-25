Dashcam footage posted on Reddit June 23, 2020 shows a driver of a car speeding through a Maple Ridge school zone and veering into oncoming traffic passing a pair of motorcycles. (Screenshot)

VIDEO: Driver enters oncoming traffic, recklessly speeds through B.C. school zone

Dashcam footage was shared on Reddit Tuesday

Dashcam footage shared on social media shows a driver carelessly speeding through a Lower Mainland school zone as they move into oncoming traffic weaving through a pair of motorcycles.

The video from June 19 shared on Reddit Tuesday shows a driver with a dashcam entering the 232nd Street and 128 Avenue intersection in Maple Ridge after the traffic light turned green.

Ahead of the driver are two motorcycles.

Once the driver crosses the 128 Avenue traffic light a car is seen on its right side speeding through a bike lane barely squeezing onto the road in front of Yennadon Elementary.

Passing in a school zone from r/MapleRidge

The car then goes into oncoming traffic as it passes the pair of motorcycles.

According to the comments the footage has been submitted to police.

Driving

