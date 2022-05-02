Briefly seen over a road in Kent, Wash., this fireball was seen in multiple places in B.C., including Agassiz, Abbotsford and Peachland. The event was seen on Tuesday, April 26, between 8:45 p.m. and 9:05 p.m. (Screenshot/AMS)

Briefly seen over a road in Kent, Wash., this fireball was seen in multiple places in B.C., including Agassiz, Abbotsford and Peachland. The event was seen on Tuesday, April 26, between 8:45 p.m. and 9:05 p.m. (Screenshot/AMS)

VIDEO: ‘Fireball’ blazes across Fraser Valley night sky

Witnesses reported event as far north as Kamloops and as far south as Portland

It only appeared for just a second, but Mount Woodside resident Steve Turney remembered it vividly, and it seems he’s not alone.

He and his wife Diane were walking in the Mount Woodside area when a bright light appeared, an airborne fireball apparently streaking down into the valley in the Rosedale area.

“It was an incredibly close object in the sky,” Turney said, believing it may have been a meteor or an aircraft in distress. “We [quickened] our walk up the hill to see if it landed. We could see the flames off it. It really piqued our curiosity.”

According to the American Meteor Society, there have been 44 witness reports of a fireball at about 8:45 p.m.from Kamloops to Portland to Spokane and North Vancouver. Dubbed Event 2579-2022, most witnesses reported seeing the flash for roughly 3.5 seconds. A few saw it for under one second while a lucky few witnessed the display for 7.5 seconds. The trajectory appears to be westward and it’s unclear if it impacted in any significant way.

There is one video of the event, taken via dashcam in Kent, Wash.

The American Meteor Society is a New York-based non-profit organization dedicated to collecting information on meteoric astronomy in North America.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizAstronomyHarrison Hot Springs

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Cities in Western Canada consider gondolas as part of transit, tourism plans

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Chase Klassen holds onto the puck, pursued by Grizzlies forward Ellis Rickwood. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs name Klassen team captain for 2022-23 season

There were bike riders of all kinds representing the Jumping Slug Community Cyclery in the July 1 parade in 2019. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Port Alberni’s Canada Day committee needs volunteers if July 1 event is to be successful

From left to right: Dennis Bill, Kelly Fines, Geena Haiyupis, Larry Ransom and Tyler Boyer debut the Alberni Valley Minor Lacrosse Association’s 20th anniversary logo. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni Valley Minor Lacrosse unveils anniversary logo

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns, accompanied by Tseshaht First Nation Elected Councillor Nasimius Ed Ross, speaks to the crowd during an opioid dialogue event hosted by the Chamber of Commerce and Port Alberni Shelter Society on April 21, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
City of Port Alberni backs MP’s drug decriminalization bill