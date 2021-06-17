A llama on the loose on an Ontario highway has been reunited with its owner on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (OPP Highway Safety Division)

VIDEO: Llama on the loose near Ontario highway reunited with owners

Police found the llama wandering around a southbound lane

A llama on the loose near an Ontario highway has been reunited with its owners.

The Ontario Provincial Police put out a call for the llama’s owners on Wednesday (June 16) evening after the animal was found in a southbound lane of the 400 between King Road and 16th Sideroad.

“Please come get him/her and bring your trailer. It appears to be healthy and not hurt,” the police tweeted.

Just two hours later, the story had a happy ending.

“Happy to report the lost Llama has been reunited with it’s family,” police posted later that evening.

