VIDEO: Moose found licking salt off B.C. man’s pickup truck

Tab Baker was in his garage in Prince George when the small moose gave his truck a clean

Mmm salt…

A moose in B.C.’s northern capital couldn’t get enough of the salt left on the side of a man’s pickup truck – thankfully caught on camera for the rest of use to watch with glee.

The pickup truck belongs to Tab Baker, who uploaded the video to Facebook with the caption “there’s a moose in my garage.”

The video went viral, being viewed more than 110,000 times so far.

After a minute-or-so, Baker can be heard telling the moose it’s time to go.

“OK moose, time to go, get out of here, carry on!,” he says.

Last year, after a Calgary couple’s video of a moose licking their car windows went viral, the Alberta government issued a warning to provincial park visitors that moose can become aggressive.

In Canada, an average female moose weighs 750 to 926 pounds and a male moose averages between 992 and 1,102 pounds.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cops corral pig on the loose on Vancouver Island
Next story
Goat cuddlers wanted for Greater Victoria farm

Just Posted

Lack of security: why Vancouver Island food production is on the decline

Big Read: agriculture a big, expensive commitment as advocates push to make us more food secure

Port Alberni campground featured in BC Ferries Vacations

China Creek Campground in the Alberni Valley will be highlighted as part… Continue reading

City of Port Alberni puts money into park improvements

Roger Creek, Blair parks receiving upgrades this spring, summer

City of Port Alberni ponders social development

Social planning commission would outlast councils

UPDATED: Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations ready to negotiate for fishing rights

Nations call on federal gov’t to settle fishing rights ‘within the true meaning of reconciliation’

VIDEO: Moose found licking salt off B.C. man’s pickup truck

Tab Baker was in his garage in Prince George when the small moose gave his truck a clean

New spill response bases on hold as pipeline paused

Future of six new bases, 125 jobs, on Vancouver Island in limbo over Kinder Morgan decision

B.C. student makes short-list for autism advocacy award

Brody Butts honoured for his role as a mentor and self-advocate

Austin Powers ‘Mini-Me’, Verne Troyer, dies at 49

Facebook page confirmed his death Saturday afternoon

Alberta man dead after snowmobile collision on B.C. mountain

The incident occurred on Boulder Mountain Friday morning

B.C. parents grieving teen’s overdose death say it started with opioid prescription

Elliot Eurchuk, 16, died at his Oak Bay home Friday, after taking street drugs

16 of 20 fastest improving B.C. schools are public: Fraser Institute

Independent elementary schools remain at top of the chart in think tank’s annual report card

UPDATED: 1 person dead after highway crash in Nanoose Bay

Accident happened just before 4 p.m. near Hillview Road

NAFTA: Talks continue through weekend in scramble to get a deal

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland called negotiations ‘perpetual’

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Moose found licking salt off B.C. man’s pickup truck

    Tab Baker was in his garage in Prince George when the small moose gave his truck a clean

  • Goat cuddlers wanted for Greater Victoria farm

    The wee goats need to get used to humans before ‘goat yoga’ launches