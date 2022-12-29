Skaters in Revelstoke take to the road

Too icy to drive? Take the skates

Oliver Wilson and his friends went skating last night (Dec. 28)…on the road.

When a wet snow day turned to rain and then ice, some Revelstokians took the opportunity to skate on the road. Despite local frustration with road conditions, Wilson and his friends made the best of the situation and went out to have some fun.

The group skated on McKinnon on the glassy road yesterday evening, sending hoots and hollers throughout the street to the delight of some neighbours.

READ MORE: Reduce, Reuse, Review: Everything environmental in 2022

READ MORE: Two Okanagan hospitals among odds for B.C.’s first 2023 baby

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
A snow-loving pig, a Ferrari-riding snake: Some of B.C.’s top animal stories of 2022

Just Posted

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith, as pictured performing at the MTV’s 2022 Video Music Awards in late August, will ring in the New Year as part of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023’ this Saturday. (MTV image)
Vancouver Island singer to be a part of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve TV special

The Maritime Discovery Centre is one of the Alberni Valley’s landmarks. (SUSAN QUINN / Alberni Valley News)
ARTS AROUND: The Grove art gallery temporarily closed

(Pexels)
UPDATE: Water restored in Cherry Creek after water main break

A 17-year-old who lives in Nanaimo did not show up at his family’s home in Bowser for Christmas as planned and is now considered missing. (Photos submitted)
Missing Nanaimo teen who didn’t come home for Christmas may be in Port Alberni