VIDEO: Takaya, the lone wolf that roams two B.C. islands, spotted on beach

If you haven’t seen the sole coastal wolf that lives on Discovery and Chatham Islands on B.C.’s south coast, you can see it now.

Video was taken by SpringTide Whale Watching and Eco Tours on Sunday that captures the independent male wolf, Takaya, who has now lived independently between the two islands for seven years.

Takaya is said to be a senior wolf as the life expectancy for a male ranges from six to eight years. Coastal wolves survive off of crab and other marine life along the foreshore.

Visiting and overnighting is permitted but visitors are encouraged to avoid any interaction with the animal. In fact, the wolf is often quite elusive and not all visitors, or passersby (by boat) capture a glimpse of Takaya.

Exactly how he originally arrived is still unclear although it’s believe she toured, both swimming and walking, Vancouver Island and Gulf islands, until he settled there.

BC Parks has cameras set up around the islands – which sit just off the coast of Oak Bay – to supervise Takaya, with a data retrieval planned for this spring.

