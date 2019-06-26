Two boys dressed up as dinosaurs to greet their grandmother; little did they know who— or what— would be greeting them (File contributed/ Tabitha Cooper)

VIDEO: Victoria airport guests see T-Rex surprise

Two boys dressed as raptors get a shock when their grandmother comes to greet them

Travellers and airport staff had a Jurassic experience at the Victoria International Airport this week.

Two young boys decided to dress in inflatable dinosaur costumes as a fun way to greet their grandmother, who had done the same thing to them two years ago in Toronto.

ALSO READ: Buy your own dinosaur fossil for as low as $7

“They thought they were getting her back,” said the boys’ mother, Tabitha Cooper. “Little did they know she’d be dressed as a dinosaur as well.”

Out came grandma-sauraus, resulting in a parade of (extremely short-armed) waves, dancing and bopping. The trio bounced around into a group hug that could warm even the cold-blooded.

Airport staff were in on the joke after a security guard assisted the grandmother with getting into her costume – which of course was packed in her carry-on case.

ALSO READ: Meet the T. rex cousin who you could literally look down on

The dino-family have more to celebrate than good coordination: grandma is visiting because a new family member is on the way.

Cooper laughed that now it would probably be wise to get baby a dinosaur outfit, too.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Pea-based pants may be next frontier as Lululemon looks at crops for clothes

Just Posted

Port Alberni cannabis operation issued temporary permit

Production still more than a year away

Ladies West Coast Amateur draws a crowd to Alberni Golf Course

72 women from all over Vancouver Island participated

Port Alberni’s Paramount Theatre offers new and improved movie experience

Theatre has recliner seats, new roof, improved lighting

EDITORIAL: Graduates are the voices of today

On Friday, students from Alberni District Secondary School will don caps and gowns…

ARTS AROUND: Children’s summer art camps offered in Port Alberni

Teas on the Terrace starts next week

VIDEO: Driver doing laps in busy Vancouver intersections nets charges

Toyota Camry spotted doing laps in intersection, driving towards pedestrians

Every situation is different, jurors hear at coroners inquest into Oak Bay teen’s overdose death

Pediatrician says involuntary treatment necessary following overdose, opioid use

B.C. court gives federal government more time to fix solitary confinement

Government now has until November

Nanaimo man gets jail time for posting explicit photos of ex-girlfriends

Man’s name cannot be revealed to protect victims’ identities

North Island thrift store robbed at knifepoint, say RCMP

Suspect fled on bicycle following Tuesday stick-up

RCMP across Canada to soon unionize, according to B.C. mayor

A spokeswoman for RCMP headquarters in Ottawa says it’s not yet a done deal

Explicit sex-ed guide for adults mistakenly given to Creston elementary students

The booklet clearly states online and inside that the guide contains sexually explicit information

Driver has $240K McLaren impounded minutes after buying it in West Vancouver

Officers clocked the car travelling at 160 km/h along Highway 1 in a 90 km/h zone

UPDATE: RCMP arrest second person in North Island arson investigation

Police say suspects identified, house fire ‘not random’

Most Read