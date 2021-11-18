What is British Columbia? Royal Roads University featured in Jeopardy! clue

University sees the shoutout as a positive way to bring global attention to the school

Hatley Castle at Royal Roads University in Colwood. The university featured in a Jeopardy! clue on Tuesday’s show. (Black Press Media file photo)

Royal Roads University was in the prime-time TV spotlight Tuesday night, featuring in a clue in Jeopardy!

In a category called World Colleges and Universities, the university was highlighted for its “amazing views of the Strait of Juan de Fuca” in the clue, with contestants asked to name the Canadian province the university calls home.

It was a brief moment of international fame, with a contestant quickly buzzing in with the correct answer of “what is British Columbia,” but that makes it no less impactful, according to acting vice-president of communications and advancement, Susan Gee.

“We think it is really great, really positive,” she said. “It’s a great way for the world to become more aware of what a beautiful campus we have.”

Gee said the brief appearance came as no surprise to the university, as Jeopardy’s producers contacted them back in August about using drone footage of the famous Hatley Castle in a clue.

The TV spot is only the latest for the iconic building, which is a popular set piece in Hollywood productions, including MacGyver, Deadpool and the X-Men film series.

“We know that when people start looking through our programs, our history, they will want to come learn or work with us,” Gee said. “We are very excited for students to come from around the world.”

