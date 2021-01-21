A seller on UsedVictoria.com has listed signed, first editions of the first three Game of Thrones books. (UsedVictoria.com)

Winter is coming: 1st edition, signed Game of Thrones books for sale in Greater Victoria

Three signed Game of Thrones books listed on Used Victoria for $6,000

Calling all Game of Thrones fans, these listings just might be what you’re looking for.

A Greater Victoria seller on Used.ca has posted three separate ads for the first three books in the series by George R. R. Martin, which was adapted into HBO’s Game of Thrones TV series.

The ads list signed, first editions of A Game of Thrones for $2,500, followed by A Clash of Kings for $2,000, and A Storm of Swords for $1,500.

The books were posted on Jan. 6 but no reason is given for why the seller is looking to part with them.

