According to the World Health Organization website, resistance in gonorrhea started after the introduction of antimicrobials – a class of drug that kills micro-organisms – in the beginning of the 20th century. And since then, resistance has been building. (Pixabay photo)

According to the World Health Organization website, resistance in gonorrhea started after the introduction of antimicrobials – a class of drug that kills micro-organisms – in the beginning of the 20th century. And since then, resistance has been building. (Pixabay photo)

Worrisome cases of ‘super-gonorrhea’ reported throughout the world

Gonorrhea gains resistance to antibiotics, says World Health Organization

One of the most common sexually transmitted infections in the world is becoming stronger, as cases of “super-gonorrhea” have been reported throughout the world.

According to the World Health Organization, resistance in gonorrhea started after the introduction of antimicrobials – a class of drug that kills micro-organisms – in the beginning of the 20th century. And since then, resistance has been building.

“We have heard a lot about ‘super-gonorrhea’ this year. Basically, when we say ‘super gonorrhea’ we mean ‘gonorrhea superbug,’” states Dr. Teodora Wi, WHO medical officer in an article on the WHO website. “These are extensively drug-resistant gonorrhea with high-level resistance to the current recommended treatment for gonorrhea (ceftriaxone and azithromycin) including resistance to penicillin, sulphonamides, tetracycline, fluoroquinolones, macrolides.”

Wi adds that the “superbug” has been reported in several countries around the world. He attributes the increased resiliency of gonorrhea to five main reasons: the overuse of antibiotics, inappropriate selection of antibiotics, using less than optimal qualities of antibiotics, unrestricted access to antimicrobials, genetic mutations within the Neisseria gonorrhea organism, and extra genital infections.

READ ALSO: 8 people arrested after anti-pipeline protestors chain themselves to Vancouver buildings

Gonorrhea can affect anyone and is contracted through unprotected sexual contact with a person who has the infection. It can also be spread from mother to baby during delivery, states the Government of Canada website.

“This bacterial infection is on the rise in Canada and is becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics. Of more concern, in recent years there have been two cases of drug-resistant gonorrhea in Canada related to travel to Southeast Asia,” the website continues.

Wi said the development of new antibiotics is being outpaced by the development of resistance in gonorrhea. However, on a more positive note, Wi concludes that health organizations are collaborating to develop new treatments for the infection.

“Gonococcal antimicrobial resistance will only be effectively mitigated when additionally the global gonorrhea burden is reduced. This is why sexual education is so important,” stated Wi.

“Apart from prevention through safer sexual behavior, the development of a vaccine to prevent transmission is vital and an effective gonococcal vaccine is likely the only sustainable solution for effective control of gonorrhea.”

READ ALSO: Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder gets ‘meagre’ support compared to other conditions: B.C. report

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island squirrels don’t need your nuts

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Kobe Assam battles with Nanaimo Clippers defenceman Michael Palandra. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs bounce back with a weekend win against Clippers

Alberni Valley team is still holding onto second place in the Island Division standings

Under Watchful Eyes by Marla Thirsk is one piece of artwork on display at DRAW Gallery. (PHOTO COURTESY MARLA THIRSK)
DRAW Gallery displays creative nature in Port Alberni

Gallery is open by appointment and online

Minnie Paterson, known as the ‘Heroine of Cape Beale’ for her lifesaving efforts following a tragic shipwreck on the west coast of Vancouver Island, poses for a portrait with her dog Yarrow in 1900. Paterson’s husband Thomas was the Cape Beale lighthouse keeper at the time of the wrecks of the SS Valencia on Jan. 22, 1906 and the Coloma on Dec. 7, 1906. Minnie earned her nickname after trekking through rough terrain and weather to Bamfield to alert Coast Guard Service Quadra that the Coloma was sinking. All aboard were saved thanks to her heroic efforts. This photo is one of 24,000 included in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online archives, available for public viewing at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN11869 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Minnie Paterson, the heroine of Cape Beale

Take a peek at Alberni Valley history with the AV Museum and Maritime Discovery Centre

Kackaamin Director Lisa Robinson has been pushing to protect the work done at the Family Development Centre since she first heard about the plan to build a massive cannabis facility across the street. Photo by Emilee Gilpin
‘How are they going to feel safe?’: Kackaamin healing centre rallies against cannabis facility

By Odette Auger, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Discourse Those running a… Continue reading

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

Director Chloe Zhao, left, appears with actress Frances McDormand on the set of “Nomadland.” (Searchlight Pictures via AP)
VIDEO: ‘Nomadland’ wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

The ‘Nomadland’ victory, while widely expected, nevertheless capped the extraordinary rise of Chloé Zhao

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Teen boy, 15, dies in hospital after being stabbed in Vancouver park

A fundraiser has been started for the boy’s family

Leon the squirrel gets a fancy snack of almonds and sunflower seeds from a well-meaning local, who really should be leaving Leon to his own foraging devices. (Submitted)
Vancouver Island squirrels don’t need your nuts

Consider birding instead of wildlife feeding, SPCA suggests

FILE – British Columbia Attorney General David Eby listens during a news conference in Vancouver, on Friday May 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Attorney General David Eby to testify at money laundering inquiry

Inquiry came after reports revealed gaming, real estate, luxury vehicles were being used to launder money

According to the World Health Organization website, resistance in gonorrhea started after the introduction of antimicrobials – a class of drug that kills micro-organisms – in the beginning of the 20th century. And since then, resistance has been building. (Pixabay photo)
Worrisome cases of ‘super-gonorrhea’ reported throughout the world

Gonorrhea gains resistance to antibiotics, says World Health Organization

Puppies that will become RCMP police dogs play outside B.C. RCMP Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Animals at risk as B.C. falls behind in educating veterinarians: society

Letter says shortage means animal food security is at risk, rescue groups are limited in saving animals

(The Canadian Press)
More than half of B.C.’s first-time homebuyers plan on heading to suburbs for their purchase

First-time buyers largely wanted a detached home, with 61 per cent eyeing that option

Whistle Stop owner Barry Van Dusen wants to send a message to the premier about inconsistent COVID regulations. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Vancouver Island pub owner wants COVID consistency

Whistle Stop’s Barry Van Dusen has questions for Premier Horgan

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read