All proceeds from London Drugs’ Cards for All collection will be donated to United Way’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. (Courtesy of London Drugs)

‘You cohabitate my heart’: New Valentine’s Day cards reflect unique times

All proceeds from London Drugs’ card collection go to COVID-19 relief efforts

From couples getting stuck at home to being single and alone, love has taken an interesting twist in the last year, and retailers know it.

This Valentine’s Day, London Drugs is launching a whole new card collection that reflects the realities of love during pandemic times. There are cards for people in close quarters, – “There is no one I’d rather be stuck at home with” – those who have been forced apart – “You’re not in my bubble, but you’re in my heart” – and those with a COVID-19 love story – “We picked an awkward time to start dating.”

RELATED: ‘Rapid, serial dating’ a no-go even as people expand their pandemic bubbles

Designed by Canadian artists who have been impacted by the pandemic, all proceeds from the cards will go to United Way’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

The cards are part of London Drugs’ Cards for All collection that it launched last year to be inclusive of all kinds of love regardless of language, identity or sexual orientation.

“We wanted to make the cards accessible to everyone,” Clint Mahlman, president and COO, said.

RELATED: United Way Greater Victoria fundraises for counselling, mental health support services

 

