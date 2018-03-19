(Vancouver Airport Authority)

YVR wants you to help name three new puppies

Say hello to the Vancouver Airport’s new assistance pups

What’s better than a golden retriever puppy?

The Vancouver International Airport has three brand-new golden retriever puppies ready to be trained in partnership with Pacific Assistance Dog Society.

“We support programs and organizations that focus on advancements in inclusivity, universal access and access to opportunity,” said YVR community relations manager Kim Halowski. “That’s why we are proud to support Pacific Assistance Dogs Society and the work they do to remove barriers and give persons living with disabilities independence.”

But first, the trio needs to be named. There are one female and two males, and YVR wants your help.

Tweet your best YVR-themed puppy names using #YVRPADSPUPS and the airport will put the best names to a vote next week.

 

Previous story
Chris Hemsworth goes surfing in Tofino

Just Posted

Only minor injuries after semi rolls over on Alberni Highway

Semi ended up in the westbound ditch for a number of hours

Port Alberni RCMP looking for missing truck

Truck was last seen at Liquor Depot on Wednesday

Young Nuu-chah-nulth boy remembered by his big, beautiful smile

A six-year-old boy died in a Port Alberni home on March 13

Birdhouses built on the Somasss Estuary

Five new birdhouses have been installed as a habitat restoration project by Alberni volunteers

Former Port Alberni hockey player heads to Harvard

Maryna MacDonald will be playing for the Harvard Crimson next fall

Alberni Valley Curling Club hosts Mixed Bonspiel

Bonspiel is more than just a sporting event

Pro-Trump protest sign with F-word is OK, court rules

Judges say Ontario man can protest publicly, even using vulgar language

VIDEO: Police officer looking for distracted drivers gets hit by truck

Road safety investigator clipped by trailer while patrolling busy intersection

YVR wants you to help name three new puppies

Say hello to the Vancouver Airport’s new assistance pups

Man dies in crash on Island Highway

Man thrown from his vehicle, alcohol believed to be a factor in accident near Parksville

Suspect who attacked autistic man in Ontario could be from B.C.’s south coast: police

29-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious injuries

Privacy watchdog to explore Facebook leak

Canadian expert says his analytics company helped Trump campaign capitalize on private Facebook info

Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

Ride-hailing company suspends all road-testing of such vehicles in U.S. and Canada

Fired City of Nanaimo manager makes human rights complaint

Brad McRae, ex-chief operations officer, looking to be reinstated with municipality

Most Read

  • Chris Hemsworth goes surfing in Tofino

    The Australian actor donned a full body wetsuit to catch some waves on Vancouver Island this weekend

  • YVR wants you to help name three new puppies

    Say hello to the Vancouver Airport’s new assistance pups