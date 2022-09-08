(Black Press Media Creative)

Kim Kardashian Launches Private Equity Firm

Kardashian took to Twitter on Sept. 7 to share that she’s venturing into the finance world. SKKY Partners seeks to make investments in “high-growth, market-leading consumer and media companies.” The firm intends to focus on media, luxury, hospitality and consumer products. Digital and e-commerce investments are also a possibility. Kardashian’s partner, Jay Sammons, was head of Carlyle Group’s consumer, media and retail division for 16 years. There, he made gainful investments in major brands such as Beats by Dre.

“Together we hope to leverage our complementary expertise to build the next generation consumer and media private equity,” firm, Kim Kardashian, via statement. ‘The Wall Street Journal’ reports that SKKY has yet to raise capital to make investments.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentEntertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Doomsday Glacier’ Could Raise Sea Levels By Several Feet, Scientists Say

Just Posted

Anneli Orser, age seven, takes part in the bowling game on Third Avenue. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Final Uptown Market of the year a hit in Port Alberni

The Coastal Community Credit Union’s new building in Port Alberni brings the credit union and insurance agency under one roof. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Coastal Community Credit Union plans Sept. 9 grand opening for new building

Echo Centre on Wallace Street in Port Alberni includes Echo Pool, the community centre, Alberni Valley Museum and the VIRL Port Alberni library.
Port Alberni, ACRD start feasibility study for new pool

Send Air will be offering an airbag session in Port Alberni on Sept. 11 in partnership with the City of Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY SEND AIR)
Port Alberni cyclists can catch some air with Send Air session

Pop-up banner image