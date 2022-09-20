Nissan Orders Recall for Pickup Trucks Due to Rollaway Risk

Nissan has ordered a recall of over 200,000 pickup trucks, citing a risk that the vehicles could roll away while in park.

203,223 Nissan Frontiers and Titans built between 2020 and 2023 are included in the recall.

According to the NHTSA, the trucks have an issue with the transmission parking pawl, which prevents vehicles from moving, not engaging when park is engaged.

Owners have been advised to use the parking brake every time they park. On November 1st, Nissan said that owners can expect to receive letters regarding the recall. Impacted owners can also contact Nissan’s customer service line at , 1-800-867-7669.

In June, Nissan ordered another voluntary recall campaign for certain pickup trucks. At the time, over 180,000 Frontiers and Titans from 2020-2022 were recalled for the same faulty parking pawl. At the time, over 180,000 Frontiers and Titans from 2020-2022 were recalled for the same faulty parking pawl.

In 2019, another recall affected 1.23 million SUVs and sedans to fix an issue with backup cameras in the vehicles.That issue was resolved with a simple software upgrade, which was carried out for free at Nissan dealerships.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Auto BrandsAutomotive

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
SpaceX’s Starlink Internet Is Active on All 7 Continents

Just Posted

Coastal Community Credit Union branch manager Corinne Castle, left, Port Alberni mayor Sharie Minions, Coastal Community president and CEO Adrian Legin, and board member Evelyn Clark cut the ribbon to officially open the new branch in Port Alberni, Sept. 9, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Coastal Community Credit Union brings business under one new roof in Port Alberni

Port Alberni Bombers forward Sam Davidson handles the puck around Victoria defenceman Ken Stalder during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Saturday, Sept. 17. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers pick up first win of the season on home ice

A wreath is placed at the cenotaph at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 to acknowledge the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with small ceremony

Cedar Lindsay was the only one of her siblings to buy Valley Vonka chocolate bars at the Alberni District Fall Fair earlier in September. She found the lucky third golden ticket. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Sister finds third Valley Vonka golden ticket in Alberni Fall Fair chocolate bar