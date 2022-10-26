Record breaking ‘Midnights’ album for Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift album ‘Midnights’ where she collaborates with about celebrities like Zoë Kravitz, Lana Del Rey and Dylan O’Brien breaks millions in just 3 days!
For more videos like this CLICK HERE
Taylor Swift album ‘Midnights’ where she collaborates with about celebrities like Zoë Kravitz, Lana Del Rey and Dylan O’Brien breaks millions in just 3 days!
For more videos like this CLICK HERE
Be Among The First To Know
Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.