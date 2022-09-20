Biden says the pandemic is over but Fauci says ‘we are not where we need to be’

On Sept. 18, a ‘60 Minutes’ interview aired in which the president said America appears to be in “good shape” when it comes to COVID. “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lotta work on it. It’s — but the pandemic is over,” President Joe Biden. If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it.” He said.

One day after that interview aired, Dr. Anthony Fauci chimed in.

“How we respond and how we’re prepared for the evolution of these variants is going to depend on us,” Dr. Anthony Fauci. “And that gets to the other conflicting aspect of this — is the lack of a uniform acceptance of the interventions that are available to us in this country. Where even now, more than two years, close to three years, into the outbreak, we have only 67 percent of our population vaccinated and only one-half of those have received a single boost,” Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fauci went on to say that the U.S. is still documenting over 400 COVID-related deaths each day. “But we are not where we need to be if we’re going to be able to, quote, ‘live with the virus,’ because we know we’re not going to eradicate it.” “We only did that with one virus, which is smallpox, and that was very different because smallpox doesn’t change from year to year, or decade to decade, or even from century to century”

Joe BidenTrump BidenUSA

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Boy, 3, and mother found in Calgary after Amber Alert issued in Vancouver
Next story
Snapchat for web now available to all

Just Posted

Coastal Community Credit Union branch manager Corinne Castle, left, Port Alberni mayor Sharie Minions, Coastal Community president and CEO Adrian Legin, and board member Evelyn Clark cut the ribbon to officially open the new branch in Port Alberni, Sept. 9, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Coastal Community Credit Union brings business under one new roof in Port Alberni

Port Alberni Bombers forward Sam Davidson handles the puck around Victoria defenceman Ken Stalder during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Saturday, Sept. 17. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers pick up first win of the season on home ice

A wreath is placed at the cenotaph at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 to acknowledge the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with small ceremony

Cedar Lindsay was the only one of her siblings to buy Valley Vonka chocolate bars at the Alberni District Fall Fair earlier in September. She found the lucky third golden ticket. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Sister finds third Valley Vonka golden ticket in Alberni Fall Fair chocolate bar