NDP Member of Parliament Charlie Angus speaks during a news conference, Monday, October 18, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

NDP Member of Parliament Charlie Angus speaks during a news conference, Monday, October 18, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

NDP calls for independent social media regulator as scrutiny of Facebook heats up

VIDEO: MP says says Facebook seems to ‘drive extremist content and undermine democracy’

New Democrats are demanding the federal government crack down on social media giants following recent revelations by a Facebook executive.

At a news conference in Ottawa this morning, NDP MP Charlie Angus called on Ottawa to establish an independent regulator to address disinformation, hateful posts and algorithm transparency at digital platforms.

Angus says Facebook seems to be using algorithms and artificial intelligence to “drive extremist content and undermine democracy,” as the company confronts intense public scrutiny over how its coding fans inflammatory rhetoric and affects users’ self-esteem.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified before a United States Senate committee earlier this month that the company’s products harm children and fuel polarization in the U.S., a claim supported by internal company research leaked to the Wall Street Journal.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged in last month’s federal election to introduce legislation within 100 days that combats online hate speech and content that incites violence, following the failure of a Liberal bill aiming to regulate Facebook and other platforms.

Angus claimed that the legislation, which died in the Senate after the election was triggered in August, amounted to a “political dumpster fire” and that having Canada’s telecommunications regulator address Facebook algorithms would bring “a 1980s solution to a 21st century problem.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Facebook unveils new controls for kids using its platforms

RELATED: Facebook asks court to dismiss FTC antitrust complaint

Federal PoliticsSocial Media

Previous story
VIDEO: A peek under the Salish Sea off the shores of Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Port Alberni Bombers forward Jaydon Merritt fires a shot at the Kraken goal. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers’ comeback falls short against Lake Cowichan Kraken

This photo, circa 1920, shows the Somass Hotel at the bottom of Argyle Street in its early years. The four-storey building had gas lighting and hot air radiators throughout. The hotel was rebuilt after a fire in 1947. (PHOTO PN12362 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: The Somass Hotel in Port Alberni

Smoke from the burning of a slash pile at Elkview Estates could be seen from Castlegar Tuesday.
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District adopts new burning bylaws

Port Alberni city council met in person on Oct. 12, 2021 for the first time in more than a year and a half. (ELENA RARDON./ ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni hires consultant to update its Official Community Plan