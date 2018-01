Port Alberni rang in the new year with celebrations at Echo Centre, Glenwood and Multiplex

Port Alberni rang in the new year on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 with free swimming at the Echo Centre, free ice skating at the Multiplex and free rollerblading at the Glenwood Centre.

Watch the balloons drop from the ceiling at the Glenwood Centre at 9 p.m. below: