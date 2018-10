54th annual event drew dogs of all breeds—and their humans

The Alberni Valley Kennel Club hosted its 54th annual Championship Dog Show at the Glenwood Centre last weekend.

The event drew dogs of all breeds—and their owners—to compete for the title of Best in Show. A number of participants also took part in a Halloween costume contest and parade.

To learn more about the Alberni Valley Kennel Club, check out their website.